Two Shootings Take Center Stage Again

Two more shootings are in the news today, in one of them, a manhunt is still underway after a shooting at an amusement park near Pittsburg where police say three people, two teens and one adult, were shot after an argument broke out between two groups of teenagers.

Meanwhile the Parkland Shooter trial resumes this week in Florida where accused shooter Nikolas Cruz after being charged with shooting 14 people at a high school in 2018.

The defense unexpectedly rested its case after calling only 25 of the 80 people who were scheduled to testify. The trial is scheduled to resume tomorrow with Cruz facing the death penalty for the crimes.

-Tony Lee