Two Injured in East Bakersfield Shooting
A shooting in east Bakersfield has left two people wounded.
Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Deputies found evidence of a shooting that occurred near the spot where a large party was taking place.
KCSO said two people, described as juveniles, arrived at Kern Medical for treatment of what appeared like non-life threatening wounds.
KCSO hasn’t released details about what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.
-Jeff Lemucchi