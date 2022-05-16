      Weather Alert

Two Injured in East Bakersfield Shooting

A shooting in east Bakersfield has left two people wounded.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Deputies found evidence of a shooting that occurred near the spot where a large party was taking place.

KCSO said two people, described as juveniles, arrived at Kern Medical for treatment of what appeared like non-life threatening wounds.

KCSO hasn’t released details about what led up to the shooting.  No suspect information was immediately available.

-Jeff Lemucchi

