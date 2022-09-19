Two DUI checkpoints were held over the weekend…

Results are In:Bakersfield Police held a DUI and Driver’s license checkpoint on Oak Street near Truxton Ave Friday night ….Two people were arressted for DUI ….Another person refused to stop at the checkpoint and led officers on a short pursuit. The driver was eventually arrested and had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

…And Saturday night The CHP held a checkpoint on Calloway Drive at Holland Street … One driver was arrested for DUI and two drivers were cited for driving without a license… .BC