Two Die at Lightning in a Bottle Festival
County fire officials say two attendees of the Lighting in a Bottle music festival died outside of the event.
First Responders with Kern County Fire treated two people who “suffered an acute medical emergency” during the festival at Buena Vista Lake happening over six days from May 25 to Monday.
One person died Saturday at a hospital and the other died Sunday “outside of the main festival area.”
Officials say there were 30 calls for medical service, 24 involving patients who were taken to local hospitals.
Organizers say this year’s festival saw a peak attendance of roughly 27,000 people.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 3 07:05