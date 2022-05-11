Two Children Dead in Crash North of Bakersfield: CHP Says Driver Was 14
The driver of a car that crashed Tuesday afternoon was 14 years old, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on James Road between Highway 65 and Airport Road and left two children dead.
The CHP says the driver was in a Nissan sedan with three passengers ages 9, 10 and 11. They were traveling west on James Road when they collided with a bulldozer that was pulling out from a dirt road on the side of James Road.
The 14-year-old tried to avoid the bulldozer by veering left but struck the bulldozer’s bucket.
The front right passenger, age 10, and the right rear passenger, age 11 died from their injuries at the scene.
The driver and the left rear passenger, age 9, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Kern Medical.
Their names have not been released.
The driver of the bulldozer, Gary Dozier, 69, of Wasco, was uninjured and remained at the scene.
-Jeff Lemucchi