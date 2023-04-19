KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Twitter Removes Policy Against Deadnaming Transgender People

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

The move is raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

TikTok and Meta both have similar policies on the books.

