Trump sues Cummings, says he’s ignored “constitutional limits on Congress’ power to investigate”

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump and the Trump Organization are suing House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings to stop subpoenas for financial information from the president’s businesses. Mr. Trump filed the lawsuit Monday morning in D.C. District Court, after Cummings authorized subpoenas for Mazars USA LLP, the president’s longtime accountant, along with a few Trump entities.

Mr. Trump, in a strongly worded complaint, claims Congress only has oversight power insofar as it relates to producing legislation.

Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s personal attorneys, said in a statement, “We will not allow congressional presidential harassment to go unanswered.”

Cummings responded to the suit by saying the legal complaint “reads more like political talking points than a reasoned legal brief.”

“The president has a long history of trying to use baseless lawsuits to attack his adversaries, but there is simply no valid legal basis to interfere with this duly authorized subpoena from Congress,” Cummings said. “This complaint reads more like political talking points than a reasoned legal brief, and it contains a litany of inaccurate information. The White House is engaged in unprecedented stonewalling on all fronts, and they have refused to produce a single document or witness to the Oversight Committee during this entire year.”

CLICK HERE to read the original/full story on cbsnews.com