Treasury denies Democrats demand for Trump tax returns, again!

Tax return check on 1040 form background

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has denied congressional Democrats’ request for six years of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, writing that the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose” and therefore the Dept is “not authorized” to release the returns.

Mnuchin added that the Department of Justice had informed Treasury, “that it intends to memorialize its advice in a published legal opinion as soon as practical.”

Last month, Mnuchin wrote Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal informing him that he needed two more weeks — until Monday — to consult with the Justice Department before taking “final action” on the committee’s request for copies of six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

Mnuchin’s was never expected to yield the tax documents by his self-imposed deadline, but Democrats perceived the move as a delay tactic to afford Justice Department lawyers time to craft a legal case for denying the request. Democrats say the law on the matter is clear.

