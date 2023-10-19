Tragic Accident Kills Woman On Subway

An 18-year-old New York woman is dead after she was struck by a subway train on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 6:40 a.m. in Queens, where the unidentified woman suffered some sort of medical emergency while she was standing on the platform and fainted, according to the NYPD. Although the train operator saw her fall onto the tracks and applied the emergency brakes, the train didn’t stop in time, police say.

A rep for the NYPD says no foul play is suspected.