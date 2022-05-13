Total Eclipse of Moon Sunday Night
This weekend, watch the sky for a total lunar eclipse. The shadow of the earth will completely block the sun from shining light on the moon… so from here, the moon will appear to… disappear starting about 7:45pm.
If you are watching, it will take about an hour for the shadow to creep across the moon’s surface, gradually blotting it out for just over 4 hours…. That’s how long it will take the earth to continue traveling on its orbit around the sun, and get out of the way so light can once again shine on the moon..
This happens quite often, but for the last 22 years, the sky over Bakersfield has been cloudy when the eclipse occurred so you couldn’t watch it… Sunday night, it will be as clear as a bell.
-Tony Lee