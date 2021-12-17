Tomorrow’s Raiders-Browns Game In Jeopardy of Being Postponed
(Las Vegas, NV) — Tomorrow’s Raiders-Browns game in Cleveland is in serious jeopardy of being postponed. About 20 Browns players are on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum. Third-stringer Nick Mullens is the only active quarterback left on Cleveland’s roster. Pro Football Talk reports the NFL Players Association is “pushing aggressively” for the game to be postponed, citing player safety and game integrity.