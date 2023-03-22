KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

TikTok CEO To Tell Congress App Is Safe, Urge Against Ban

Credit: MGN

(AP) – TikTok’s CEO plans to tell Congress that the video-sharing app is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence.

Shou Zi Chew is due to answer questions Thursday from U.S. lawmakers concerned about the social media platform’s effects on its young user base and possible national security risks posed by the app.

In prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance, Chew says TikTok’s efforts to ensure the security of its user data go “above and beyond” what any of its rivals are doing.

He’s urging officials against pursuing an all-out ban on the TikTok app or for the company to be sold off.

