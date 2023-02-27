TikTok Banned On All Canadian Government Mobile Devices

TORONTO (AP) – Canada is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it might be a first step to further action.

TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation.