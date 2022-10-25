Three in custody after armed robberies of two local smoke shops…..

Bakersfield Police arrested 21 year old Angel Najera, …23 year old Isaac Rodriguez, and a 17-year-old on two counts of armed robbery,..and several gang-related charges after two smoke shops were robbed at gunpoint about 30 minutes apart yesterday afternoon….(.First…Cigarette World on Brundage Lane…and about 30 minutes later Crystal’s Water and Tobacco, on White Lane….)(Two men went inside the store and demanded cash and cigarette products…the third suspect was in the car.)…a few hours later Their getaway vehicle was tracked down by police and the suspects were taken into custody…..BC