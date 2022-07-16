Thousands of U.S. Soldiers Restricted In Germany
Stringent action has been taken against 3 thousand American soldiers stationed in Germany after several troops were accused of drinking too much.
German officials say 5 American soldiers got drunk over the 4th of July weekend and drove rented scooters around town while they were under he influence of the alcohol. Although the Army is still investigating the incident, all 3 thousand troops in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team have been confined to the base in Nuremberg and can no longer spend nights in town.
The restriction will last until the entire Brigade has been re-trained on German laws concerning drinking and driving.
-Tony Lee