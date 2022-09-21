This years Kern County Fair is ready to go!!!
Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian
The Kern County Fair kicks offs TODAY (Wednesday) and runs thru Sunday Oct. 2nd….gates open at 4pm……the fair closes at 11pm ….Admission is $12 for adults 12 and older… $9 for seniors 62+…. $5 for children 6-12, and free for Children 5 and under …..
….Parking is $10.
Among the events taking place this year are:
- 12 nights of FREE entertainment at the Budweiser Pavilion
- Monster Trucks and Rodeos in the 805 Grandstand
- Free family entertainment on KC Loop
- Livestock exhibitors filling the barns
- Carnival Rides
- Local Exhibits
- ENJOY THE FAIR!!!!