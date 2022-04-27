Thirteen Year Old Graduates College
Remember the TV show about a fictional Doogie Houser who graduated from Medical school and became a doctor as a teenager? here may be some reality to that possibility.
A 13 year old Minnesota boy is about to graduate from College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Elliott Tanner plans to be a physicist rather than a medical doctor, but how often does anyone graduate from college at 13?
Tanner started college at the age of 9. He has already been accepted in the Doctoral program at the University of Minnesota.