KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Thieves Rob Wig Shop For Cancer Patients

Share

Beverly Hills police are searching for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a wig shop that caters to cancer patients.

Security footage shows three people break into The Wig Fairy and ransack the place – before leaving with several pricey items. The entire theft took all of two minutes, the video reveals.

“They come to us and say, ‘Please make me look like myself,’” owner Mona Zargar says about her customers. “How do I explain to them that I don’t have a wig for you?

Trending

1

Three Hunters Die Trying To Save Dog
2

Teen Dies Trying To Swim Across River
3

Kern County Sex Sting Nets 21 Arrests
4

Kern County Wildfires And Ranching May Cause Dementia
5

Unemployment Continues Downward Slide