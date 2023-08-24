Thieves Rob Wig Shop For Cancer Patients

Beverly Hills police are searching for three suspects who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a wig shop that caters to cancer patients.

Security footage shows three people break into The Wig Fairy and ransack the place – before leaving with several pricey items. The entire theft took all of two minutes, the video reveals.

“They come to us and say, ‘Please make me look like myself,’” owner Mona Zargar says about her customers. “How do I explain to them that I don’t have a wig for you?