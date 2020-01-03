“Their turn is over”: McConnell rejects Pelosi’s bid to shape Impeachment Trial
“Their turn is over. They’ve done enough damage. It’s the Senate’s turn now to render sober judgment,” McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.
McConnell called Pelosi’s effort to “hand-design” the proceedings in the Senate a “non-starter” and a “fantasy.”
Moments later, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., defended his party’s efforts to seek certain high-level witnesses and documents, noting how recently published emails have started to fill out the details of the administration’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine while the president sought politically advantageous investigations from Kiev. Schumer said it is imperative to learn the “whole truth,” while voicing concern McConnell could end up holding a “mock trial.”
McConnell, though, indicated the Senate process is at a standstill for now, as he accused the House of getting “cold feet.”
“The same people who spent weeks screaming that impeachment was so urgent … now decided it could wait indefinitely while they check the political winds and look for some new talking points,” he said.