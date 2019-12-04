The United States and Sudan have agreed to begin exchanging ambassadors again
Relations have warmed between the two nations since Sudan’s 30-year dictator Omar al-Bashir was deposed in a coup in April and a civilian transitional government was formed in August.
The last ambassador sent to Sudan was terminated in 1996 with the suspension of U.S. embassy operations. The U.S. had designated Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism” three years before. The embassy reopened in 2002 but has been run by a charge d’affaires rather than a Senate-confirmed ambassador.
Bashir served as Sudan’s president from 1989 to 2019 when he was removed from his post by Sudanese Armed Forces after months of protests and uprisings. His administration was marred by corruption and accusations of genocide. He is now in detention and is being tried by the International Criminal Court