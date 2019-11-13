The strength of the economy in four key early voting states could put Trump on course to win 2020 election
“I think he understands better than most that when the average American goes to the polls, no matter what they think of him personally, they’re going to evaluate their station in life and ask themselves: ‘Am I going to be better off with the new candidate?’” Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, told FOX Business.
Even as the record-long economic expansion continues to chug along in its 11th year, Democratic presidential candidates are traveling across the U.S., painting a starkly different version of the country’s financial wellbeing, seizing onto issues like income inequality, lack of health care and Wall Street cronyism.
But the economies in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, the first states in the country to hold their 2020 primaries, could serve as evidence that Trump’s policies are working.