The rain tapers off in Kern County and the rest of California after big storm

California has emerged from a powerful storm that brought much needed rain to Kern County but unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters elsewhere,…In the city of Ontario, a current in a canal swept away six people yesterday killing one.Three were rescued by firefighters but two others remain missing…and…A tornado touched down a few miles outside of the town of Galt near Sacramento Tuesday, … No major damage was reported. Expect mostly sunny skies in the Bakersfield area with highs in the 50’s through Friday….AP NWS BC