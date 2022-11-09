KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

The rain tapers off in Kern County and the rest of California after big storm

California has emerged from a powerful storm that brought much needed rain to Kern County but  unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters elsewhere,…In the city of Ontario, a current in a canal swept away six people yesterday killing one.Three were rescued by firefighters but two others remain missing…and…A tornado touched down a few miles outside of the town of Galt near Sacramento Tuesday, … No major damage was reported. Expect mostly sunny skies in the Bakersfield area with highs in the 50’s through Friday….AP      NWS                                                                                                                                                    BC

