The Kern County snow melt season is about to begin……

The Kern County snow melt season, runs from May through July…The California Department of Water Resources has updated its seasonal runoff forecast .The runoff this spring will be 429 percent of average with almost 2 million acre-feet of water flowing into Isabella Lake about three times the Lakes capacity.Lots of water will then flow down the Kern River into the Bakersield area causing possible flooding concerns.

State hydrologists say this years rainy season was the wettest on record for the southern San Joaquin Valley. BC