The Kern County Fair is looking to hire a bunch of people for this year’s up coming Fair… Ticket takers… Parking attendants….Event staff .. security ..you name it……So…they will hold a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds Building 1…..Applications can be found on the Kern County Fair’s website…..THIS YEARS FAIR RUNS FROM SEPT 21ST THRU OCT 2ND!!!!