The Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade …Friday November 11th…..

The annual Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade will take place Friday .. November 11th…. beginning at 9 a.m. in Downtown Bakersfield. A free breakfast will be served to veterans earlier in the morning beginning at 6:30…..

Sseveral businesses are offering deals for local veterans locally Friday……..Vets can check out the meal deals at ..California Pizza Kitchen …BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse….and Cracker Barrel ..plus…Vets can get-on the GET BUS for free throughout November. —-BC