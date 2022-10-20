That’s A Really Big Fish!

Every fisherman has a story about “the one that got away”, but in Portugal, it’s the one that didn;t get away that’s making news. In fact, it made a world record as the largest fish ever seen anywhere and anytime in the world.

It is a giant sunfish, weighing in at three tons.

The fish died and washed up on the Atlantic shore near Faial Island and measures more than 10 and a half feet across by 11 and three quarter feet long. At 6,000 pounds, the sunfish is more than 882 pounds heavier than the previous record holder which was also a sunfish caught near Japan in 1996.

Something to think about the next time you visit an aquarium or a pet store and see a sunfish no larger than a dinner plate and think ‘that’s large’.

-Tony Lee