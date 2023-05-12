KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Texas Governor Wants Pardon For Killer
A U.S. Army sergeant, who fatally shot an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Texas, is going to prison for 25 years.

Prosecutors used Daniel Perry’s social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again.  

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he wants to issue a swift pardon and requested the state Board of Pardons and Paroles send him a pardon recommendation for Perry shortly after he was convicted in April.  

Abbott lauded Texas’ tough Stand Your Ground self-defense laws and said Perry was railroaded by a liberal prosecutor.

-Tony Lee

