Chabad of Bakersfield To Dedicate Holocaust Memorial

The Chabad of Bakersfield will celebrate the grand opening of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial on December 11, 2022.

Listen to the interview with Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger and his wife Esther:

Ten years in the making, this special memorial features six million individual buttons gathered from around the United States, each one representing one of the six million Jews slaughtered by Adolph Hitler’s Nazi Regime.

At the special ceremony, 100-year-old holocaust survivor Joe Alexander, who survived 12 concentration camps, will share his story of inspiration and continuous faith, and the need to never forget.

The event will take place Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chabad of Bakersfield, 6901 Ming Avenue.

For details call the Chabad of Bakersfield at 661-834-1512 or email [email protected].

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi