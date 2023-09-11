Tehachapi Blood Drive Scheduled

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB). The blood drive is also seeking donors for platelets and plasma. Those

donations will help burn victims and cancer patients.

HCBB will team up with Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, and the City of Tehachapi to provide an opportunity to give back to the community by donating blood. The drive will be

held at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon Street.

Houchin Community Blood Bank’s featured promotion for the month of September is the “Pint for a Pass.” Until Sept. 30, all successful donors will receive two free tickets to the Kern County Fair! Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website here.

This drive’s goal is to collect 60 units of blood and 6 units of platelets. This has the potential to save up to 180 lives within our community.

“The collaboration between our organizations has helped the blood drives grow every two months. We plan these blood drives two months apart, so the donors are eligible for the next scheduled drive, said

Key Budge drive coordinator for the City of Tehachapi.

Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) will be on hand with two buses and extra staff. Tehachapi Vineyard Church will have its facilities open for donors. Platelet and plasma donations are collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church.

Contact: Key Budge, Phone: 822-2200 x 119 [email protected]