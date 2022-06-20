      Weather Alert

Teenagers Arrested For Central Valley Robberies

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies including one in Delano.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the robberies which occurred June 15 in Ducor.  Several masked robbers entered a Handy Mart where two of them jumped on the counter and a third knocked a customer to the ground and kicked him.  The suspects took money from the cash register.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspects also carjacked a woman and committed two armed robberies in Porterville and Delano.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 19 17:15
