Teenagers Arrested For Central Valley Robberies
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies including one in Delano.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the robberies which occurred June 15 in Ducor. Several masked robbers entered a Handy Mart where two of them jumped on the counter and a third knocked a customer to the ground and kicked him. The suspects took money from the cash register.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspects also carjacked a woman and committed two armed robberies in Porterville and Delano.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 19 17:15