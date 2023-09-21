Teen Vehicular Homicide Filmed

A Las Vegas teen is most likely facing a murder charge and will face it as an adult after a video posted to social media seems to show that he went out of his way to run down and kill a bicycle rider.

Video of the crime emerged last month and showed the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra laughing with a companion as the vehicle accelerated and swerved to line up behind the bike rider before running him down.

It has not been announced if the driver’s teen companion, who filmed the crime, will be charged.