Teen sentenced to prison for stealing 32 year old lemur from Santa Ana Zoo
Aquinas Kasbar broke into the Santa Ana Zoo on July 27, 2018, after the attraction had closed for the day. The 19-year-old then cut a hole in the lemur and capuchin monkey enclosures with bolt cutters, allowing a few of the primates to escape. The animals were later recovered, according to the release.
During his jaunt in the zoo, Kasbar stole the now 33-year-old Isaac and put him in a plastic container without proper ventilation holes, according to the release.
Isaac was returned unharmed — although Kasbar’s actions resulted in a loss of about $8,486 for the zoo. Ring-tailed lemurs are an endangered species, in part due to the illegal pet trade, according to court documents cited in the release.