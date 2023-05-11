Teen Playing Hide & Seek Shot By Neighbor

A 14-year-old Louisiana girl is lucky to be alive after she was shot in the head by a neighbor while playing hide-and-seek on his property, authorities say.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in Starks, where the unidentified girl was playing with several other children, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The girl found a spot to hide on the property of 58-year-old David Doyle, who told sheriff’s deputies he saw “shadows outside his home.” When Doyle went to investigate, he saw “people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl,” a sheriff’s report reveals.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where she’s expected to recover from a bullet wound to the back of her head,” sheriff’s officials say. As for Doyle, he’s now facing charges of aggravated battery, illegally discharging a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault, officials say.