Teen accused of using remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across the border
Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stationed in San Diego saw a person with duffel bags walking along the secondary border wall. Other agents responded to the scene and found the suspect hiding in thick brush near the border.
When an agent approached the boy, he had a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags in his possession. The agent questioned the boy and searched his bags, discovering he is a 16-year-old U.S citizen.
This isn’t the first time a remote-controlled device was used to attempt to transport drugs across the border. According to CBP, a 25-year-old man was arrested for flying a remote-controlled drone carrying 12 packages of meth across the border in 2017.