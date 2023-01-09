Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Improving

A teacher who was shot by a 6 year old student in Newport News, Virginia, is now said to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened on Friday at Richneck Elementary School where police say the incident was not accidental.

The target, and the wounded teacher, is a woman in her 30’s who is being treated in the Riverside Regional Medical Center. Police described the shooting saying it was not a situation of a student going down the halls actively firing, but one that happened after the victim had met with the shooter and her family.

The school remains closed today

-Tony Lee