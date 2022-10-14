Teacher Charged With Maintaining A “Kill List”

An Indiana elementary school teacher is behind bars after she told a student she had a “kill list” that included names of students and staff members.

Police say the unidentified fifth grade teacher works for St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, and told at least one student she planned on killing herself and the other people on her list.

Officials say she then told the student his name was at the bottom of her list. The teacher admitted having a list when questioned by the principal on Wednesday, and was sent home pending the outcome of an investigation.

East Chicago police officers showed up at the teacher’s home and took her into custody yesterday, but as of today, they still have not announced what she is charged with.

-Tony Lee