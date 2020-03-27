Open regular business hours. Feel free to stop by and order to go, order through the drive thru, over the phone, or through a third-party app such as UberEats, Postmates, or Grubhub.
Contact Info:
Phone: (661) 834-2330
Location:
7697 White Ln
Bakersfield, California 93309
United States
Hours:
Monday – Sunday 9am-9pm
Special Services: Boba, tea, smoothies, milk tea
Web Links: www.teabarca.com/
Last Updated: 3/24/20