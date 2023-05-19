Target Recalls Nearly 5 Million Threshold Candles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents.

According to the CPSC, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use.

Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said.

The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.