Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless To Join Country Music Hall Of Fame

Tanya Tucker, from left, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless pose at a news conference for the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Ed Rode/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, are going into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association on Monday announced the 2023 inductees, who will be formally inducted later this year.

Tucker, the bold, husky-voiced “Delta Dawn” singer, is finally receiving her flowers, an overdue honor after a decades-long career of hits.

The Kentucky-born Loveless has earned five CMA Awards and earned a bluegrass Grammy Award in 2011.

McDill had more than 30 No. 1 country hits, including “Gone Country” by Alan Jackson; “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley and Alabama’s “Song of the South.”

