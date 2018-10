SANTA FE, NM - JULY 4, 2018: Volunteers register voters at a table set up at a Fourth of July holiday event in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Today is National Voter Registration Day! What is it, you ask?

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to vote.

