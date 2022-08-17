Suspected Killer Pleads Not Guilty

Glenn Jones/Courtesy KGET

A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield has pleaded not guilty.

Glenn Jones, 54, is being held without bail after being arraigned Tuesday.

Jones is accused of killing Christine Patrice Medina, 37, who died Friday at the scene of the shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane.

He is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Jones was arrested Saturday. He returns to court Aug. 26.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi