Suspect Fires Gunshots at Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies

An armed robbery suspect fires upon Kern County Sheriff’s deputies.

It happened August 6 when the deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a home near Paradise Road and Elmco Avenue in Lamont.

KCSO says deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in the driveway of the house when the suspect returned to the scene and fired two shots in their direction.

The deputies found the suspect attempting to enter a vehicle.

The person resisted arrest but was taken into custody. Deputies say they found a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on the suspect.

The suspect faces charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi