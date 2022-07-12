“Super Moon” About To Appear
They call it a “Super Moon”… and there’s one coming soon to a sky near you!
In 1953, Dean Martin recorded a song with the sentence : “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s amore.” Well, on July 13th, the biggest Super Moon will be in the sky bringing lots of love to those watching it.
It will appear 14% larger than normal and 30% brighter. It happens because the moon will reach its closest point to earth that night, a scant 225 thousand 623 miles. And thanks to a bulge in the earth at the equator, if you go to Ecuador on July 13th, the moon will be even closer.
-Tony Lee