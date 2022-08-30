KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Student Brings Gun to Arvin High Campus

Share

An Arvin High School student has been arrested after being found with a handgun on campus.

Authorities say they found no evidence the student intended to use the weapon.

In addition to the call about a gun, Arvin police received word Monday afternoon about a possible threat in the area and the high school was placed on lockdown at about 2:30 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted at about 2:45 p.m. and school was dismissed.

The two incidents appear to be unrelated, according to the Kern High School District.

Additional security officers will be on the campus Tuesday as a precaution.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

 

Related Content