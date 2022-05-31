Strict Gun Laws In Illinois Fail To Stem Shootings
For those who believe gun laws will prevent shootings, try this on for size:
Gun laws in Chicago, Illinois, are said to be among the strictest in the United States… yet this past memorial day weekend, in just two days, 6 people were killed and 38 others were injured there by gunfire.
The shootings took place in Chicago and in the nearby community of Lawndale with shooters who ranged between 16 and 33, some of whom are still at large.
The shootings marked an increase over previous weeks when one person was killed and 26 others were wounded.
-Tony Lee