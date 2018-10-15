Statue of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene vandalized with “googly eyes”

The city of Savannah, Georgia, has its eyes out for a vandal who put “googly eyes” on a statue of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene in a prank that has Facebook users rolling with laughter.

The city government posted a call for answers to Facebook on Thursday, including photos showing the Greene statue with the expressive eyes.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare,” the post said. “It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

