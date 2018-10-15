Statue of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene vandalized with “googly eyes”

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: Memorial to Nathanael Greene Esquire and Washington's state bird! (Photo By Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images)

The city of Savannah, Georgia, has its eyes out for a vandal who put “googly eyes” on a statue of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene in a prank that has Facebook users rolling with laughter.

The city government posted a call for answers to Facebook on Thursday, including photos showing the Greene statue with the expressive eyes.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare,” the post said. “It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

 

 

 

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from cbsnews.com 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

World War II explosive was being used as a garden decoration Orlando’s new police chief is named Orlando “OK and”ew” have been added to Scrabble dictionary along with 300 more words New Jersey man wins $1 million using fortune cookie numbers Dog saves man from sex conviction. Slippers Judy Garland wore in the film “The Wizard of Oz” have been recovered. Thirteen years after they were stolen.
Comments