State Health & Emergency Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts
Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration
Today Governor Newsom Issued an Executive Order Further Enhancing California’s Ability to Respond to COVID-19
Last Night the Governor and State Health Officials Released Updated Guidance on Mass Gatherings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a new executive order further enhancing California’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s order:
- Waives the one-week waiting period for people who are unemployed and/or disabled as a result of COVID-19;
- Delays the deadline for state tax filing by 60 days for individuals and businesses unable to file on time based on compliance with public health requirements related to COVID-19 filings;
- Directs residents to follow public health directives and guidance, including to cancel large non-essential gatherings that do not meet state criteria;
- Readies the state to commandeer property for temporary residences and medical facilities for quarantining, isolating or treating individuals;
- Allows local or state legislative bodies to hold meetings via teleconference and to make meetings accessible electronically; and
- lows local and state emergency administrators to act quickly to protect public health.
COVID-19 in California by the Numbers (as of 8 a.m. Pacific Time):
4 – Deaths
198 – Positive cases (this does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland)
Of all the confirmed positive cases:
- Age 0 – 17: 4 cases
- Age 18 – 64: 113 cases
- Age 65+: 79 cases
- Unknown: 2 cases
24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
174 – Cases not related to repatriation flights
- 60 – Travel-related
- 43 – Person to person
- 44 – Community transmission
- 27 – Under investigation
11,100+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
19 – Labs with test kits, 18 of which are already testing