Starbucks Employees Call Strike

First Twitter, and now Starbucks appears to be heading in the same direction of employee discontentment and downsizing.

In the past two weeks, Twitter announced it was firing half ot its thousands of workers,. That was followed by others quitting in response to stringent demands being made by the company’s new owner.

Now, another millennial standard, Starbucks, is facing a strike at more than 100 of its stores in the United States, beginning yesterday and lasting for only one day.

It took place on the chain’s annual Red Cup Day, one of the busiest days of the year, when stores give away a reusable cup to anyone who orders a holiday drink.

Starbucks has been trying to unionize for about one year as they sought better pay, more consistent staffing and more staff in general.

