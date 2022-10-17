Stamps Will Cost More In January

More and more people are getting around using the U.S. Postal Service by sending email, using FedEx and UPS or anything they can find to send packages and letters fast, and cheaply… and perhaps for that reason, the USPS is raising their rates more frequently.

Earlier this month, the Postal Service announced a plan to increase their rates from 60 cents per forever stamp to 63 cents on January 22nd. Overall, that’s a 4.2% increase across the board, with similar hikes for metered mail, postcards, and international mail.

The good news is, if you already bought the forever stamp at a lesser amount, it will continue to be good, so advisers say stock up now before the rate hike and save a little cash before you run out and have to buy again at the higher rate.

-Tony Lee