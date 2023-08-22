Staged Suicide Fails, Husband Sentenced To Life

A wealthy Denver dentist convicted of killing his wife on an African safari in Zambia is expected to be sentenced to life in prison today.

Prosecutors will also seek to get an estimated $25 million in restitution, seized property and fines from Larry Rudolph.

Rudolph says his wife’s death in 2016 was an accident but prosecutors say he shot her in the heart with a shotgun, and then put the gun in its soft case to make it look like she had accidentally shot herself while packing.

They allege the goal was to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend, Lori Milliron, with the help of the victim’s insurance money.

Milliron was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being convicted of being an accessory.